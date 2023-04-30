Pregnant 'Aem Cyanide' faces mulitiple murder charges

Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn was arrested in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)

A detained pregnant woman dubbed "Aem Cyanide" is facing 10 charges, mostly for premeditated murder, as police continued with their investigation into numerous fatalities suspected to be linked with cyanide poisoning.

Pol Col Anek Taosuparp, deputy commander of the Crime Suppression Division, on late Saturday night elaborated on the arrest warrants against Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn. Seven of the warrants were based on charges of premeditated murder in cases ranging from late 2020 to as recently as this month.

The seven warrants on suspected premeditated murder concerned the deaths of:

- a woman, Darinee Thepthawee, who was found dead in Nakhon Pathom province on Dec 13, 2020;

- a man, Surat Toraphap in Kanchanaburi;

- another woman, Kanika Tuadecharat in Ratchaburi on Jan 6, 2021;

- a policewoman, Pol Capt Kanda Torai, in Nakhon Pathom on Aug 10, 2022;

- a female teacher, Maneerat Pojanat, in Nakhon Pathom on Sept 10, 2022;

- a female teacher, Pusadee Samboonmee, in Nakhon Pathom on Nov 20, 2022; and

- a policewoman, Pol Maj Nipa Saenchan, in Nakhon Pathom on April 1 this year.

Ms Sararat was also wanted for the alleged murder of another woman, Rosjarin Nilhoi, in Samut Sakhon on Aug 10, 2022; the alleged attempted premeditated murder of another woman, Kantima Paesa-ard, in Kanchanaburi; and alleged theft relating to the death of a woman, Siriporn Khanwong, in Ratchaburi on April 14 this year.

Pol Col Anek said investigators were looking into lending groups that might involve Ms Sararat because many of the deceased each transferred money in five to six-digit amounts to her before their deaths.

He said the suspect abused her victims’ trust and lured them into making merit and having meals with her. He added that the case involved 14 deaths and one survivor.

The 36-year-old suspect, a native of Kanchanaburi province nicknamed Am, was dubbed "Am Cyanide" after police found traces of cyanide in the most recent dead body, that of Siriporn, and in the suspect's vehicle in a probe into what is believed to be serial killings.

Ms Sararat, who is four months pregnant, was arrested at the government complex on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok on Tuesday. She was currently detained at the Central Women's Correctional Institute.