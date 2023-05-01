Mother of alleged 15th victim of 'Aem Cyanide' meets investigators

Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, known as "Aem Cyanide" (Screen capture)

The mother of a woman who died in Bangkok seven years ago and is suspected to be the 15th cyanide-poisoning victim of Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, dubbed "Aem Cyanide", met Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police investigators on Monday, a police source said.

Ms Ladda, 64, from Kamphaeng Phet province, reported to a team of investigators under deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn at the Police Club on Vibhavadi Rangsit road in response to a letter from police.



The woman gave the police information about her daughter Montathip, alias Sai, 37, who died in Bangkok seven years ago. She reportedly told police she personally thought it was Ms Sararat who caused the death of her daughter, although she had no evidence to substantiate the belief.



She said she was glad Pol Gen Surachate had accepted her daughter's case for investigation, believing that Montathip would be given due justice.



Pol Col Anek Taosuparp, the CSD deputy commander, said a meeting was held on Monday to follow up the cases involving Ms Sararat. He said the investigation was about 80% complete.

In the case of Siriporn Khanwong, 33, who was said to be one of the victims, Pol Col Anek said no evidence had been found to implicate people other than Ms Sararat. He said the statements from five witnesses in the case were useful for further investigation.



So far there had been no evidence to suspect a senior police officer, who was Ms Sararat's former husband, of any involvement.



Rapee Chamnanrua, a man who was asked by Siriporn's relatives to help them investigate her suspicious death, also reported to the team of police investigators at the Police Club on Monday.



Mr Rapee said he would go to Kanchanaburi province to take an important piece of evidence regarding a bank account of one of the alleged victims. Although the owner had died, the account was still active with hundreds of thousand of baht in circulation. He said he would bring the account documentation for the police investigators to examine.