Police to arrest abettors of Aem Cyanide

Police take Sararat Rangsiwutaporn, who is accused of killing people with cyanide, to the Criminal Court in April 2023. (Photo supplied)

Police will request arrest warrants from the court for associates of alleged serial killer Sararat "Aem" Rangsiwuthaporn, who advised and helped her destroy evidence of her crimes, according to the deputy national police chief.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn revealed that he hoped to be able to submit the case to the attorney general later this week.

He also said that police visited Ms Sararat at the Central Women's Correctional Institution in Bangkok on Monday to conduct more questioning in order to issue arrest warrants for her accomplices.

Pol Gen Surachate added that only a strong case allows the courts to issue warrants, no matter how much public demand there may be. Officers will complete the investigation into Ms Sararat's 78 million baht's worth of transactions by Wednesday.

Officers had also brought Ms Sararat's brother and sister-in-law in for questioning and did not find any links that proved them complicit in the crimes.

"Ms Sararat's case is solved because of the watertight proof we have. We will let you know if there is any update on new suspects. The timeline might be revealed on Friday," said Pol Gen Surachate.

He added that Ms Sararat could appoint a new lawyer. However, Thannicha Aeksuwannawat, her lawyer and a long-time friend, will continue to act as her adviser.

Ms Sararat, 36, dubbed "Aem Cyanide", was arrested on April 25 at the government complex on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok. She is four months pregnant. Her arrest followed a complaint filed by the mother and elder sister of Siriporn "Koy" Khanwong, 32, of Kanchanaburi.

Siriporn collapsed and died beside the Mae Klong River in Ban Pong district of Ratchaburi, where she had gone with Ms Sararat to release fish for merit-making on April 14. Cyanide was found in her body. The list of her alleged victims has continued to grow.

On Tuesday, the Criminal Court approved an arrest warrant for Ms Sararat for allegedly poisoning a 15th victim with cyanide in 2015.

Most victims were linked to the suspect through private saving schemes and financing of cars, Pol Gen Surachate said. "All the dead victims were found to have been with Aem before they died. All the murders were for the purpose of clearing debts," he said.