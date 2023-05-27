Alleged serial killer's lawyer denies charges

Thannicha Aeksuwannarat, a lawyer representing alleged serial killer Sararat "Aem" Rangsiwuthaporn, shows up at the Crime Suppression Division's head office on Friday to hear charges of helping her client destroy or conceal evidence of crimes. (Photo supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

A lawyer representing alleged serial killer Sararat “Aem” Rangsiwuthaporn has denied charges of assisting her client in destroying or concealing evidence of her crimes.

Thannicha Aeksuwannawat, Ms Sararat’s lawyer, arrived at the Crime Suppression Division’s head office on Friday to report to CSD commander Pol Col Anek Taosuparp after a summons warrant was issued for her to meet investigators on May 29 or May 30.

The lawyer reported to the police ahead of schedule to face charges of aiding another person in evading punishment or receiving a reduced penalty by destroying or concealing evidence of crimes, in violation of Section 184. She was accompanied by her fellow lawyer Chaiya Khum-am.

Following two hours of questioning, Ms Thannicha told reporters that she met the investigators to acknowledge the charges after a suspect in the case accused her of orchestrating the concealment of evidence. Although she did not name the suspect, it was apparently that she referred to her client's former husband, Pol Lt Col Withoon Rangsiwuthaporn.

Ms Sararat, 36, dubbed "Aem Cyanide", was arrested on April 25 at Chaeng Watthana Government Complex in Bangkok while being four months pregnant. Her arrest was prompted by a complaint filed by the mother and elder sister of Siriporn "Koy" Khanwong, 32, of Kanchanaburi.

Siriporn had collapsed and died beside the Mae Klong River in Ban Pong district of Ratchaburi, where she had accompanied Ms Sararat to release fish as part of a merit-making activity on April 14. Cyanide was found in Siriporn's body, and the list of alleged victims has continued to grow.

Sararat: Linked to about 14 deaths (Screen capture)

Pol Lt Col Withoon, 39, the deputy superintendent of the Suan Phueng station in Ratchaburi, was fired from the force. He was subsequently arrested on charges of receiving stolen property, jointly forging official ducuments and using forged official documents. The Nakhon Pathom Provincial Court granted him bail.

Ms Thannicha denied sending Siriporn’s bag to a woman identified as Kaew, as claimed. She raised questions over why her accuser, referring to Ms Sararat’s former police husband, sought to implicate her.

The lawyer said she would file defamation suits against certain police officers and media outlets. She expressed no concerns about the possibility of deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn providing lawyers to help individuals facing her planned defamation suits.

Pol Col Anek said police have gathered evidence to prosecute her.

Last week, Pol Gen Surachate said an analysis of 78 million baht, which had passed through bank accounts belonging to Ms Sararat, suggested that she had a gambling habit that allegedly drove her to commit 14 murders using cyanide.