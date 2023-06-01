Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Covert truck bribery stickers 'do exist'
Thailand
General

Covert truck bribery stickers 'do exist'

published : 1 Jun 2023 at 06:25

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Another sticker which indicates a bribe is found on the windscreen of an overloaded trucks. (Photo: Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn Facebook)
Another sticker which indicates a bribe is found on the windscreen of an overloaded trucks. (Photo: Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn Facebook)

Covert stickers showing that trucks operating illegally on Thailand's roads have paid bribes to police and other officials to avoid arrest do in fact exist, according to national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas.

After the controversy was brought to light by Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, a Move Forward Party list MP-elect, Pol Maj Gen Ekkaraj Limsangkat, commander of the Highway Police Division, was transferred to an inactive post at the Operations Centre of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) on Tuesday.

The order was signed by CIB chief Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej. Pol Maj Gen Ekkaraj was replaced by Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, commander of the Anti-Corruption Division (ACD).

Pol Gen Damrongsak on  Wednesday responded to the matter by saying the Office of the Inspector-General of the Royal Thai Police will work with the CIB to expedite the investigation.

"I admit that these 'bribe-paid' stickers have been around for a long time. Every agency is speeding up its investigation to find how many are out there. The investigation should be finished within 15 days," said Pol Gen Damrongsak.

The commander of the Highway Police Division was transferred to ensure the investigation is carried out transparently, Pol Gen Damrongsak said. The probe will be expanded to track down the recipients of the bribes, some of whom may be state officials, he said.

Pol Gen Damrongsak said any state officials or police who are found to be involved in the scheme will face criminal cases and disciplinary punishment.

More than 79 officers have been dismissed for committing such offences this year, he added.

"Since the matter has recently grabbed headlines, an order will be given for a deeper probe," he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (12)
MOST RECENT
Business

Asia's factories signal more pain as China recovery falters

SINGAPORE: Asia’s factories saw further easing in demand in May as China's faltering recovery weighed on a region already smarting from a global trade downturn.

11:12
Sports

Djokovic controversy

Three days into the French Open, Djokovic has put himself at the centre of the mounting international crisis in the Balkans.

10:30
World

Why Typhoon Mawar is causing Hong Kong's soaring temperatures

Typhoon Mawar is having a far-reaching impact on Hong Kong as it brings record-breaking temperatures for the month of May and causes serious air pollution, despite bypassing the city, according to meteorologists.

10:23