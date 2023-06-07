80 charges await 'Aem Cyanide'

Sararat "Aem Cyanide" Rangsiwuthaporn will be hit with at least 80 more criminal charges for her actions.

Alleged serial killer Sararat "Aem Cyanide" Rangsiwuthaporn will be hit with at least 80 more criminal charges for her actions, according to deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn.

Pol Gen Surachate, who is leading the investigation into the allegations against Ms Sararat, said on Tuesday that on top of the 15 premeditated murder charges, Ms Sararat has been charged with fraud.

Authorities are preparing to charge Ms Sararat with a slew of other crimes, which include poisoning, misuse of a controlled substance, concealing a criminal act and theft.

He said police would be ready to press 40 charges against Ms Sararat by the end of the week.

When asked about the cyanide Ms Sararat bought, Pol Gen Surachate said investigators have managed to track down her supplier based on the information that could be gathered from its package.

Investigators were also able to narrow down their probe to focus on eight bottles using the information, he said, noting they had been looking at 700 bottles before.

Pol Gen Surachate said she did not buy the cyanide directly from the factory, but from a retailer who will also be investigated by the police.

Ms Sararat was arrested on April 25, when she was four months pregnant. Her arrest followed a complaint filed by the mother and elder sister of Siriporn "Koy" Khanwong, 32, of Kanchanaburi, one of her 15 alleged victims.

Most victims were linked to the suspect through private saving schemes and car financing deals. All the deceased victims were found to have been with Ms Sararat right before they died.