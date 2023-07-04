Hua Lampong train station among new historical sites

Hua Lamphong station (Photo: State Railway of Thailand)

The Department of Fine Arts has declared five facilities owned by the State Railway of Thailand to be historical sites, including Bangkok's renowned Hua Lamphong railway station.

The declaration was published in the Royal Gazette, dated June 23, Aekkarat Sriarayanpong, head of the office of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) governor, said.

The five facilities are Chitralada railway station, Phra Ram 6 (Rama 6) bridge, the Tuek Daeng (Red Building), Hua Lamphong railway station and the Makkasan railway workshop. All five sites are still in use.

• The Chitralada railway station was built for kings and members of the royal family to embark on train trips. It has been occasionally used for the reception of royal guests. It is located on the east of Suan Chitralada on Sawankhalok road in Bangkok's Dusit district.

• Rama VI bridge was Thailand's first railway bridge across the Chao Phraya River. It is the most important bridge on the southern route, connecting Bangkok's Bang Sue and Bang Phlat districts.



• The Tuek Deang (Red Building), is the SRT's building for storing construction materials. The building is located near the Yosse bridge on the bank of Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem canal. It is believed to have been built in 1910, about the same time as Hua Lamphong raiway station, to store material for construction of the Khun Tan tunnel and the southern railway. The building is now used as offices of the SRT.

• Hua Lamphong (Bangkok) is Thailand's oldest railway station. Construction began in 1910, in the reign of King Chulalongkorn (King Rama 5). It opened for service on June 25, 1916, during the reign of King Mongkutklao (King Rama 6).

• Makkasan railway workshop, in Bangkok's Ratchathewi district. Building started in 1907 and it opened in 1910. It was once the largest train repair facility in Southeast Asia and had a power plant supplying electricity to railway communities and to the Raiway Hospital. It is where engines are repaired and assembled. There is also an old building, erected in 1922, in the compound. The building received an award for its outstanding architectural features.

Mr Aekkarat said all management and staff were very proud the five places had been registered as historical sites. SRT governor Nirut Maneephan had reiterated his policy that the facilities should be properly maintained as valuable heritage sites.

Makkasan railway workshop (Photo: State Railway of Thailand)

Rama VI bridge (Photo: State Railway of Thailand)

Tuek Deang (Red Building) (Photo: State Railway of Thailand)