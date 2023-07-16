Koh Chang on the road to recovery

ISLAND PARADISE: A sweeping view shot is taken of Koh Chang, with its pier offering a regular shuttle boat service to mainland Trat. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewwklaihong)

TRAT: Although the hotel business on Koh Chang, one of the most popular beach destinations in Thailand, has not yet recovered from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is confident tourism will pick up in the second half of this year.

After pandemic restrictions eased, tourism in Trat province and on its famous islands, like Koh Kud, Koh Mak and Koh Chang, improved as visitors started to return.

However, Phatcharin Sawettarat, director of the TAT's Trat Office, said that despite some recovery last year, the total number of visitors was still half of what it was in 2020.

Before the pandemic, the province welcomed more than 2 million tourists, bringing about 18 billion baht to the local economy, she said.

Last year, the province welcomed about 1 million visitors, thanks to several government tourism promotions, such as "We Travel Together", she said.

In the first five months of this year, Trat welcomed 932,115 tourists, including 349,829 foreigners, she said, adding they brought about 9 billion baht to the province.

She said the increasing number of tourists was a result of the many festivals held in the province, such as Songkran and the fruit festival.

"It was astonishing that the number of foreign tourists jumped by 135.72% during the first five months when compared with the same period last year, while income was also up by 134.04%," she said. "With these figures, we believe that tourism in Trat is going to pick up in the second half of this year."

She said visitors will start to book rooms for the high season or the fourth quarter of this year.

Airlines will also increase flight frequencies for the high season while daily speedboat services will also increase to bring visitors from the mainland to Koh Chang, Koh Mak and Koh Kud, she added.

Green season promotion

In the current rainy season, typically referred to as the green season, TAT has launched campaigns to encourage visitors to visit Trat, Ms Phatcharin said, including a collaboration with TAT's Nan office to launch the "From the Mountain Mist in Nan to the Sea Mist in Trat" promotion event.

The TAT will also organise an event called "Sanae Silp Thin Trat (Charming Arts of Trat)" from July 21–23 to promote local foods and arts and crafts, she said.

In addition, the TAT plans to promote the 800-year-old Wat Bubpharam temple as a pilgrimage site and a second annual bikini run on Koh Mak, she said.

"The TAT will also highlight local fresh seafood on the mainland while the islands, such as Koh Chang, will promote local living for those interested in travelling during the green season," she said.

"We will also promote Koh Mak as a low-carbon emission destination. We hope tourism will return to normal this year."

Hotels for sale

Despite a rising number of tourists in Trat, the impact of the three-year pandemic has left many hotel owners with major financial problems.

Several hotels on Koh Chang changed hands, while many other businesses struggle to survive, said Pornchai Kemaphong, chairman of the Tourism Council Office in Trat.

He said the province's shutdown during the pandemic hurt tourism, and the effectts were ongoing.

At least 30% of hotels on Koh Chang are now either for sale or have closed down after going in the red, he said.

Thongpoon Phopanha, general manager of Koh Chang Paradise Hill Hotel and Koh Chang Paradise Resort, said the pandemic had harmed hotel business badly.

Many famous hotels were put on sale in the first half of the year, such as the Emerald Cove Koh Chang Hotel, he said, noting this five-star hotel with 165 rooms is located near Khlong Phrao Beach, one of the most beautiful beaches on Koh Chang.

Its owner, former president of Trat Hotel and Resort Association Suksan Korsa-Ngaluck announced the hotel was for sale, and an investor from Phuket bought it for 1.5 billion baht, he said.

The hotel is now under renovation and will reopen at the end of this year, he said.

The Chang Park Resort on Kai Be Beach also changed hands, he said.

It was bought by Koh Chang International, a ferry service owner, for 250 million baht, he said, while the five-star Kacha Resort Koh Chang on Hat Sai Khao Beach is now on sale for 1.7 billion baht and the Bhumiyama Beach Resort also announced to sell the property for 200 million baht.

Mr Thongpoon said hotel owners still want to see more tourism stimulus schemes from the government to bring in more tourists to the island.

Discount war

Thaweesak Wongwilat, deputy chair of the Tourism Council Office in Trat, said there is a price war among hotel owners, causing reductions in income, especially for small hotels on Koh Chang.

"Many hotels on Koh Chang are struggling and trying to survive by offering room discounts to attract visitors," he said.

Some five-star hotels dramatically lowered their room prices from 10,000 baht to 1,000–2,000 baht a night, he said, adding these prices make it difficult for small players.

This is another reason why hotels changed hands, he added.

"The uncertainty in politics also impacts the economy, and that will cause a delay in the tourism recovery of Koh Chang," Mr Thaweesak said, referring to tensions in the country's current political scene.