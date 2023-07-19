Court accepts suit against EC for impugning Pita

Election Commission (EC) chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong speaks to reporters as he led his team in a ritual and merit-making ceremony at the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road on 9 June. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases on Tuesday accepted for consideration a case lodged against the Election Commission (EC) for allegedly treating Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat unfairly and damaging his good reputation.

The court is to announce its decision on whether to hear the case at 9.30am on Aug 9.

Seven people named in the lawsuit are EC Chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong, all five election commissioners and EC secretary-general Sawang Boonmee, said Yongyut Saokaewsatit, a lawyer representing Mr Pita.

They stand accused of committing dereliction of duty, misconduct stated in Section 157 of the Criminal Code, which may result in the impeachment of all seven EC officials if proven guilty, Mr Yongyut said.

The case was filed with the court following the EC's decision to forward an ineligibility case, linked with Mr Pita's previous holding of 42,000 shares in iTV Plc, to the Constitutional Court.

"It has been the responsibility of these seven EC officials to carefully examine Mr Pita's eligibility since before the May 14 general election," he said.

The seven parties, however, apparently failed to perform this duty until a petition was lodged by political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, who accused Mr Pita of being ineligible to contest the election because he held shares in a media company, said the lawyer.

Before contesting the election, Mr Pita had completed his full term after being elected as an MP in the 2019 election, and the EC had never questioned his eligibility before, said the lawyer.

However, shortly before last week's parliamentary vote to select the country's new prime minister, in which Mr Pita was the sole nominee, the EC rushed its investigation into his case and forwarded it to the court, the lawyer said.

"The move was apparently aimed at discrediting Mr Pita and damaging his good reputation," he said.

These facts are part of the evidence to prove that the seven EC officials failed to perform their duty, he added.

In related news, Jakkrit Thongsri, a Bhumjaithai Party MP for Buri Ram, was found to have declared with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) his holding of 40,000 shares also in iTV.

The shares were declared at the end of his previous MP tenure, along with all other assets worth 84.42 million baht, according to information published by the NACC.