Govt to address gig drivers' concerns

'What can be done will be done immediately,' PM says

Seeing orange: Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin takes a group selfie with motorcycle taxi riders who came to see him at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters on Phetchaburi Road on Saturday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The new government on Saturday accepted a handful of complaints and concerns from motorcycle taxi drivers for consideration and assigned the Transport Ministry to spearhead efforts to improve their livelihoods.

Representatives of the drivers were the fourth group of people Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin met to gain first-hand information about their livelihood following his appointment. The group met Mr Srettha at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters in Bangkok.

Mr Srettha was accompanied by Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri and PM's Office Minister Puangpet Chunlaiad.

Topping the list of complaints for drivers was high fuel prices, although their concerns also covered a lack of pick-up points, the age limit for drivers and insufficient funds to procure new vehicles or switch to electric motorcycles.

In response, Mr Srettha said the government is prepared to address their most pressing concerns, but it will need time. "I'm asking for time to address these issues but what can be done will be done immediately," he said.

Mr Srettha said allowing drivers over 60 to continue to work can be done first and those who pass a health check may be cleared to continue. However, further talks with the Labour Ministry on social security coverage for this group are needed, he said.

On the issue of financial support, he said the government will ask state-run banks to consider providing soft loans to drivers who want to procure new vehicles or switch to electric ones.

A revenue-sharing scheme also came up as a viable option. Under this proposal, drivers would not need to obtain loans to procure electronic motorcycles but must split earnings to cover the costs.

Mr Srettha also discussed the possibility of developing a local ride-hailing mobile app for motorcycle taxi drivers to ensure fair treatment.

He said this may involve amending various laws and asked the new transport minister to look into the matter.

In response, Mr Suriya said a working committee will be set up to study the issues and findings, expected in two months, will be submitted to the cabinet for consideration.

On Friday, Mr Srettha representa-­ tives of the fisheries industry in Samut Songkhram.

Earlier, he met those from the travel industry to discuss how to spur tourism during the upcoming high season, which runs from November to March.