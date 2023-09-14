Chiang Mai airport to unveil plan

File photo: Bangkok Post

Chiang Mai airport is preparing to report its development plan to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin during his inspection trip this weekend.

Wijit Kaewsaitiam, the airport director, said on Wednesday the Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA) will build the first phase of a new terminal there.

He said the terminal extension plan will boost the airport's capacity and enable it to welcome over 16.5 million visitors a year, up from eight million now. The airport also aims to have up to 30 flights an hour, double its current capacity.

Moreover, operating hours will be extended around the clock to enable more international flights, especially those from Europe.

He said the terminal project follows the Airports of Thailand's strategic plan and Chiang Mai's provincial development plan.

Mr Wijit said the terminal will require three years to build the first phase and it will be ready for operation by 2029. Authorities may also build another airport in the northern province.

Mr Srettha will visit Chiang Mai on Sept 15-17 after completing his tour of the North East and the South. On Sept 17, Mr Srettha will meet locals in tambon Mae Hia of Muang district in Chiang Mai, an area adjacent to the airport, who will be affected by the plan to operate night flights. He will also meet executives from Chiang Mai airport.