CIB wants clean probe into 'Kamnan Nok' case

Jiraphob: 29 police officers at party

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) on Tuesday insisted on not letting any influential figures meddle in the process of an investigation into the murder of a highway police officer at the house of a former kamnan in Nakhon Pathom this month.

Two officers, Pol Lt Col Wasin Panpee and Pol Maj Sivakorn Saibua, both formerly under Highway Police Sub-Division 2, were shot at the house of Praween Chankhlai, also known as Kamnan Nok, in Muang district on Sept 6. Pol Maj Sivakorn succumbed to his injuries at a hospital following the shooting, while Pol Lt Col Wasin was injured by a bullet.

The case against officers' attendance at the party was transferred to the CIB on Sept 14. CIB chief Pol Lt Gen Jiraphob Bhuridej later assigned Pol Col Anek Taosuphap, deputy commander of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), to lead the investigation.

The CIB has now identified 29 officers who attended the party that day, including Pol Maj Sivakorn and Pol Lt Col Wasin. They were categorised into four main groups based on evidence and witness testimony, Pol Lt Gen Jiraphob told a press conference

One group of 15 included officers accused of malfeasance under Section 157 of the Criminal Code.

According to Pol Col Anek, all had falsely claimed they were not involved.

"The officers in this category will be invited to admit to the allegations before we continue with further legal proceedings," Pol Col Anek said.

They are expected to be sentenced to no more than 10 years in jail and pay 2,000 to 20,000 baht in fines, he added.

In the other categories, Pol Maj Sivakorn and Pol Lt Col Wasin were categorised as victimised officers, while six officers arrested on Sept 10 for letting Mr Praween and the gunman escape were categorised as "others".

Among them was Pol Col Vachira Yaothaisong, Pol Maj Sivakorn's commander, who committed suicide on Sept 11.

"As the case involved major-ranked officers and influential figures, the CIB insisted on giving fair treatment to the investigation, with no officers or related figures to influence the investigation,'' said Pol Lt Gen Jiraphob.

Regarding bid collusion allegations against Mr Praween, the Anti-Corruption Division will conduct the investigation in parallel with the Department of Special Investigation.

More legal accusations against Mr Praween will be issued if necessary, said Pol Lt Gen Jiraphob.