Srettha set to tackle floods, depleted dams

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has expressed concern as major reservoirs and dams are holding less water than they should while Ubon Ratchathani is being ravaged by floods.

The premier, accompanied by Agriculture Minister Capt Thammanat Prompow, visited the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) yesterday where they were briefed on the rainfall volumes and levels of water stored at major dams and reservoirs across the country, as well as the flood situation in Ubon Ratchathani.

Mr Srettha said he was informed by MPs in the province that the floods in Ubon Ratchathani could take up to a month to recede. He said he planned to tour the province, which is the economic hub of the lower northeastern region, in 10 days.

The province has been battered recently by heavy storms that unleashed heavy downpours causing widespread floods.

At the RID, Mr Srettha was told most large-scale reservoirs and dams across the country were storing less water than they should this late into the rainy season.

Figures show large reservoirs and dams were holding a combined 2,500 million cubic metres of water, which is half the level they held at this time last year.

The department also informed the premier that the reservoirs and dams had room to receive a further 2,600 million cubic metres of water.

According to the RID, the country's six main reservoirs and dams -- Pran Buri reservoir in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Kra Siaow dam in Suphan Buri, Tab Salao reservoir in Uthai Thani, Pasak Jolasid dam in Lop Buri, and Bhumibol dam in Tak -- are holding less than 30% of their water capacity.

However, despite the forecast of a severe drought in many areas, industrial estates in the eastern provinces are not being impacted by any water shortages, according to the RID.

During the briefing, Mr Srettha paid attention to the inundation in Ubon Ratchathani which was battered by a heavy storm that has endangered lives and the local economy.

Heavy downpours are expected over much of the country until next week, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

It said a low-pressure area could bring more rain than was expected in some areas in the upper part of the northeastern region until tomorrow.

Very heavy rainfall is also predicted in the eastern provinces of Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat, as well as in provinces on the Andaman coast such as Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket and Krabi.

A monsoon trough will move up to the lower part of the northern region from Sept 30 to Oct 6, leading to downpours nationwide. Residents were warned to watch out for flash floods.