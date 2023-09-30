Rainmaking efforts take off to counter looming El Nino

NAKHON SAWAN: Deputy Agricultural Minister Chaiya Promma has revealed details of a new royal rainmaking operation aimed at topping up water in dams and reservoirs.

The plan is being made in preparation for the effects of the El Nino weather phenomenon, which is expected to intensify in November.

Mr Chaiya disclosed the plan yesterday during a visit to the Central Royal Rainmaking Operation Centre in Muang district of this Central Plains province.

The minister was inspecting the water situation in major dams and reservoirs while following up on the operations of the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation.

Mr Chaiya said the rainmaking operation began yesterday with a focus on the Pasak Jolasid Dam in Lop Buri, with several aircraft being sent to seed rain clouds for an hour.

One aircraft flew from Nakhon Ratchasima, and two flew from Lop Buri.

Water held in reservoirs nationwide, especially in the central region, is currently considered low.

According to a report by the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) representatives, 50,140 million cubic metres of water were held nationwide in dams and reservoirs, or 66% of their total capacities.

Four major dams along the Chao Phraya River -- the Pasak Jolasid Dam, the Bhumibol Dam in Tak, the Sirikit Dam in Uttaradit, and the Kwai Noi Bamrung Daen Dam in Phitsanulok, are currently holding water at 51% of their total capacity, or 12,751 million cubic metres in total, with just 27% of that considered consumable.

Mr Chaiya said that heavy downpours in the country this week have not added much water to those dams and reservoirs.

Meanwhile, Prapit Chanma, director-general of the RID, said he ordered all Royal Irrigation Projects to monitor the water situation after the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned about this week's heavy downpour.

Mr Prapit said he ordered those projects to take measures to aim for maximum water retention due to the concerns over El Nino after the rainy season is over.