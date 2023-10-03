Witnesses sought over bodies found in container

Police cordon off the area around a cargo container at an inland container depot in Lat Krabang district on Monday morning after two human bodies were found inside it. (Photo: Ruamkatanyu Foundation)

Police plan to question the manager and an employee of a Lat Krabang container yard where the decaying bodies of a man and a woman were discovered inside a cargo container.

The two bodies were found in the 20-foot container unit on Monday. It was previously declared empty and shipped from the Philippines on Sept 28.

Both bodies were swollen, and the autopsy results suggest the two had been dead for at least two weeks. No identification documents were found, and there were no wounds on their bodies.

Investigators have checked security video around the container yard and would collect more video from Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri, where the container was transferred, said Pol Maj Narongrit Thongsawee, an inspector at the Makkasan Railway Police Station.

Pol Maj Narongrit said investigators were unable to confirm the cause of death right now as the bodies are so swollen. Officers must await the results of tissue tests, which are expected to take at least 30 days.

Investigators believe the pair might have suffocated after being held captive in the container, as the door was securely locked from the outside. As no luggage or belongings were found at the scene, Pol Maj Narongrit said they may not have been illegal immigrants.

Authorities will seek information about any missing people from the Philippine embassy as well as from the Embassy of China, Hong Kong’s representative office, and Taiwan’s representative office, as the ship stopped there before arriving in Thailand.

The investigation is expected to be cleared up before the closure of the Railway Police Division on Oct 17, when the case will be transferred to a local police station, said Pol Maj Narongrit.