Opening hours extension 'will boost economy'

Khao San Road, a popular tourist area in Bangkok (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The private sector believes that extending night venue opening hours will attract more foreign tourists to Thailand, while Pattaya expects a 30–40% increase in tourism revenue.

Longer opening hours will start on Dec 15 in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, and Phuket as planned, and outlets will be able to sell alcohol until 4am in specially designated zones.

The government will also allow these entertainment venues to open until 6am on the night of Dec 31 for people to celebrate the New Year until morning, government spokesman Kenika Ounjit said.

Krasae Chanawongse, rector of Krirk University, said the extension is suitable for the modern context of tourism and has the potential to boost the country’s economy.

However, he said the drinking culture must take into account road safety and public health as well.

Damrongkiat Pinitkan, Pattaya City’s secretary for the entertainment industry and tourism, said longer opening hours will meet tourists’ demand for night entertainment.

He said night venues in Singapore, South Korea and Europe can operate until 6am.

“Pattaya has grown significantly larger. If the government still maintains small night venue zoning, it will be hard to inspect. Night venue entrepreneurs in Pattaya are ready to operate their business until 4am and they expect to see revenue rise up to 30–40%,” he said.

Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, deputy governor for International Marketing at the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said Thailand made tourism revenue of 1.23 trillion baht in 2022, some 641 billion baht from the domestic market and the rest from the global market.

This year, the country has welcomed over 23.2 million tourists. The five largest groups of tourists by nationality are Malaysia, China, South Korea, India and Russia, respectively.

He said extending opening hours at nightspots will be as effective as other tourism incentives, such as the free-visa policies.

The relaxed hours will allow tourists to spend more money and tempt foreign tourists to travel to Thailand again.