Zones for nightspot 4am closing time can expand: Anutin

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul speaks to reporters during a visit to Khao San Road late Saturday night. (Photo: Department of Provincial Administration)

Interior Minister Anutin Charvirakul said that he was ready to consider expanding the zones where entertainment places can open until 4am in order to boost the economy.

He made his comments during a visit to entertainment venues on Khao San Road late Saturday night, the second night following the government's extension of operating hours of entertainment venues in specific places to 4am.

During the tour, Mr Anutin said operators were complying well with measures to ensure that public safety was not jeopardised by the later closing time.

"Operators promise not to sell alcohol to heavily drunk customers... There must be no narcotics, weapons, drink driving or visits by young people aged under 20," he said.

Asked if the government will expand the zones for entertainment places with extended operating hours, Mr Anutin said that "We are ready to support whatever will boost the economy. The operating hours until 4am increases money in circulation, employment and even the income of taxi drivers."

"This is the intention of the government. But it must be subject to regulations. If it is under control and every party cooperates, we are ready to consider (zone expansion)," Mr Anutin said.

In Phuket, provincial governor Sophon Suwannarat said operators and visitors at entertainment places were observing regulations well and 95% of visitors to the places were foreigners.

Meanwhile, Dr Polathep Vichitkunakorn, deputy director of the Centre for Alcohol Studies, said that the government had not heeded calls to postpone the operating hours extension despite the fact that studies had found that sexual harassment, crime, physical assault, fights and property damage appeared to occur during periods when alcohol was consumed and sold.

The government even extended the operating hours of entertainment places on the night of Dec 31 to 6am on Jan 1, he said.

"Before the end of the year, the government must show that traffic accidents have not risen since operating hours were extended," Dr Polathep said.

To stimulate tourism and the economy, the government from Friday extended the operating hours of entertainment places in Bangkok, Phuket, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai and Koh Samui (in Surat Thani province) and those in registered hotels nationwide to 4am.