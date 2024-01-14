Govt planning Muay Thai visa for foreigners

The government plans to introduce a special visa for foreign tourists who want to visit Thailand to practise Muay Thai. It will allow them to stay for up to 90 days to complete their course.

Pimol Srivikorn, an adviser to the prime minister and chairman of the government's subcommittee for driving sports-related activities, said members decided at a meeting on Friday to promote Muay Thai as one of the country's so-called soft powers.

With a tourist visa, a foreigner can stay in Thailand for up to 60 days but with a special visa for learning Muay Thai, they could stay for 90 days, he said.

The government will set a standard level to be attained at the classes and also certification for Muay Thai teachers so the national fighting art can be accurately disseminated around the world, he said.

In addition, the government will promote Muay Thai through the Now Muay Thai (www.nowmuaythai.com) website, a platform for foreigners interested in the sport, to choose courses around Thailand.