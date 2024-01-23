Activists vow to step up Thaksin protest

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra waves to his supporters as he arrives at Don Muang Airport on Aug 22, 2023. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Students and the People's Network for Thailand Reform (STR) are planning to step up their protest against what they believe has been preferential treatment given to convicted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra by camping outside Government House from Feb 2.

Pichit Chaimongkol, STR leader, said that the group decided to protest indefinitely, in parallel with other groups of protesters that will head to agencies where the STR had submitted petitions regarding the matter.

The STR previously staged protests at Government House from Jan 12–14 to demand the government maintain judicial standards regarding Thaksin, who has remained at the Police General Hospital outside of prison despite passing the 120-day time limit for inpatient care that expired on Dec 22.

According to Mr Pichit, a petition by the protesters will be submitted to the Supreme Court president asking the court to set up a panel to investigate the National Anti-Corruption Commission's handling of the case.

The petition needs 20,000 signatures and was so far said to have been well supported by people across the country.

Mr Pichit said he was sure that they will have the 20,000 signatures before Thaksin becomes eligible for parole on Feb 22.

He also questioned Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai's claim that Thaksin's treatment outside of prison was legal. He said no other prisoner had received the same treatment as Thaksin.

Thaksin, 74, was admitted to the Police General Hospital shortly after his return to Thailand on Aug 22.

A survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) regarding the Thaksin situation, published on Jan 21, showed that 39.62% of 1,310 respondents felt the government would not be threatened by the issue.

Another 41.6% of those surveyed felt it would not likely lead to mass protests as seen previously with red and yellow shirt protesters.

Mr Pichit said even though the case might not directly impact the government, it could be a starting point for the public to scrutinise government actions.

However, Thepthai Senphong, a former Democrat MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat, said the ongoing protest could lead to a new political crisis if members of the public who disagree with the Department of Correction's handling of the case join the protesters in large numbers.