OAG staff get interim protection

Prayut: Waiting for the police's decision on accusations

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) is probing a request by two senior prosecutors, who said their lives were threatened by a team of policemen involved in giant gambling sites.

Prayut Phetcharakhun, OAG's spokesman, said on Saturday the petition by Kulthanit Mongkolsawat, chief of the Investigation Office of the OAG, and Suriyon Prabhasavat, a senior public prosecutor of the OAG, had been submitted to the OAG, and Pol Gen Thana Chuwong, the deputy police chief, who had asked the OAG to send staff to join the police investigation team.

Mr Prayut also said the office is now waiting for the police decision regarding the accusations next week.

According to the OAG, Mr Kulthanit and Mr Suriyon had submitted the petition, dated Feb 2, to Pol Gen Thana, saying they received threats while working on a case concerning online gambling websites allegedly linked to Suchanun "Minnie" Sucharitchinsri.

Mr Kulthanit and Mr Suriyon were assigned by the OAG on Nov 2 to supervise the Thung Mahamek police carrying out the investigation. The case involved eight police suspects, including Pol Col Phakphum Phitsamai, a close aide of deputy police chief, Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn.

During the investigation, Pol Col Phakphum and his associates lodged a complaint against Mr Kulthanit and Mr Suriyon for their role in assisting the case. The complaint included photos of the two prosecutors that appeared to have been taken clandestinely including pictures that show they were followed.

The prosecutors said such a complaint did not require photos, so their inclusion was perceived as a veiled threat showing they were being followed. The prosecutors regard the action as a form of intimidation.

The prosecutors reported the matter to the OAG and sought permission to suspend their role in this case until adequate protection was given.

Mr Prayut said the OAG has started investigating the complaint and will know the outcome in the next week.

During this time, the Rights and Liberties Protection Department has sent a protection team to provide safety to the prosecutors, he said.