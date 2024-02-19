Prosecutors say threatened by police suspected in gambling case

Prayut Phetcharakhun, spokesman for the Office of the Attorney-General, releases details of the alleged threats made to prosecutos on Monday. (Photo supplied)

The attorney-general has asked the national police chief to stop eight police officers suspected in an online gambling case from threatening two high-level prosecutors, according to the spokesman of the Office of the Attorney-General.

Spokesman Prayut Phetcharakhun said on Monday that Attorney-General Amnat Chetcharoenrak last week wrote to national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol asking him to stop threats from eight police officers who were suspects in the case.

The attorney-general asked the police chief to investigate and take legal action against the eight officers, and also to ensure the threatened prosecutors' safety, Mr Prayut said.

The two targets of threats are Kulthanit Mongkolsawat, chief of the OAG's investigation office, and Suriyon Prabhasavat, the OAG's executive director for interrogation, he said.

According to the spokesman, the threats from the eight police officers, who remain in the police force, were apparent, because they had clandestine photographs taken of both public prosecutors on duty. The photographs were attached to the suspects' complaint against the roles of the two prosecution officials.

Mr Prayut said the Royal Thai Police Office had earlier sought assistance from public prosecutors in the online gambling case.

The attorney-general suspended the two officials' roles in the case pending provision of safety measures. Mr Prayut said the issue could affect the case investigation.

Deputy OAG spokesman Kachen Thongpraiwan said it was the first time that senior public prosecutors had been photographed during work.

Mr Kulthanit and Mr Suriyon had submitted a petition early this month, saying they received threats while working on a case concerning online gambling websites allegedly linked to Suchanun "Minnie" Sucharitchinsri.

The 25-year-old woman is suspected of running online gambling websites also involving senior police officers.

She was arrested on July 30 last year and released on bail. She denied running online gambling websites. She said she was forced by a police officer to admit to a crime she did not commit.