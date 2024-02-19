Transport minister pushes for lower domestic air fares

Tourists arrive at Phuket airport. (File photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Transport Minister Suriya Juangruangreangkit has instructed the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to try and persuade airlines to lower domestic air fares, in response to travellers' complaints.

He said on Monday that CAAT officials would meet with representatives of all airlines that operate domestic flights on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of fare reductions. Later, the CAAT would present its proposals to the Civil Aviation Board for approval, the minister said. He chairs the board.

Mr Suriya said travellers complained about high air fares, especially for flights to Phuket. Even so, he said, present air fares remained within the CAAT's fare ceilings.

The minister said fare ceilings for a flight to Phuket were 9,074 baht for general airlines and 6,561 baht for low-cost airlines.

During the New Year holiday, the air fare from Don Mueang airport to Phuket peaked around 4,000 baht and tickets sold at the highest prices formed 13.8% of all tickets for the route during that period.

Mr Suriya recommended travellers reserve tickets in advance to get lower fares.