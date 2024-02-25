Police transferred pending online gambling probe

National police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol

The national police chief has ordered the transfer of eight officers linked to Suchanun "Minnie" Sucharitchinsri, a woman accused of running an online gambling network, to prevent them from interfering with the case.

Pol Col Siriwat Deepo, spokesman for the police, said national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol signed an order on Friday to transfer the eight to the Royal Thai Police's central office and replace them with other officers, pending an investigation.

The eight were identified as Pol Maj Gen Namkiat Theerarotjanaphong of the Metropolitan Police Bureau; Pol Col Phakphum Phitsamai, Deputy Commander of Investigation of Provincial Police Region 4; Pol Col Khemarin Pisamai, chief of Chanthaburi immigration police.

Others are Pol Col Aris Kuprasertrat, Immigration chief of Chachoengsao; Pol Lt Col Kharit Priyakate, deputy superintendent of Crime Suppression at Phra Samut Chedi station; Pol Sub Lt Chanont Aumthon, Crime Suppression Inspector at Phra Pradaeng station; Pol Sgt Nattawut Watwaew, patrol group commander at the Police Traffic Division; and Pol Sgt Apisit Khonyong, Investigation Division Commander at Muang Chachoengsao station.

The move came after the RTP received reports the eight suspects had interfered with the investigation and displayed "inappropriate behaviour" towards officers aiding the investigation. The RTP used its authority under Sections 63 and 105 of the Royal Thai Police Act and other regulations to send the officers to assist with the RTP's internal affairs.

Meanwhile, the eight have asked Pol Gen Torsak to transfer the case from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau to the Department of Special Investigation, claiming they would receive better treatment with the DSI.