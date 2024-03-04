PM supports study for new airport

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is in a meeting in Kalasin on Saturday. (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin has thrown his support behind the plan to build a new airport in the northeastern province of Kalasin.

Mr Srettha, who toured the region over the weekend, said the government has set aside a budget for a feasibility study for an airport. He said the government would respect the result of the study and proceed accordingly.

Yang Talat district is being eyed as the site for the airport due to its strategic location between Kalasin and Maha Sarakham, which would allow the new airport to serve both provinces.

As such, the new airport will be named Sarasin, which is a combination of Maha Sarakham and Kalasin, he said.

Kalasin needs its own airport to attract more visitors to its tourist attractions, boost the province's exports and attract more investments, he added.

The plan to build an airport in Kalasin began in June 2021, when the government launched a public forum to gather input from residents.

They welcomed it, so the next step was to launch a study to determine if building an airport in the area was worth it. The findings will be submitted to the Transport Ministry.

After the visit, Mr Srettha said he was concerned by the state of health services in Kalasin, adding he has urged public health agencies to submit a request to cabinet for increased allocations.

He also stressed the government's commitment to tackle the spread of narcotics and household debt.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said the ministry will expedite the West Expansion and the Suvarnabhumi Airport's South Terminal to realise the government's "Ignite Thailand, Aviation Hub" vision.

The vision, announced by Mr Srettha last week, seeks to re-establish Suvarnabhumi Airport as one the world's best airports in the next five years and Thailand a regional aviation hub.

Mr Suriya said the ministry expects to organise bidding to find contractors for the project before the government's term expires. However, he said the North Expansion would not proceed for the time being.

Mr Suriya said he will meet representatives from Skytrax when they visit Thailand early next month.