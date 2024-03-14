Thaksin makes first trip to Chiang Mai since parole release

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is warmly greeted by supporters at the Royal Park Rajapruek in Muang district of Chiang Mai on Thursday morning. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra arrived in his home province of Chiang Mai on his private jet on Thursday morning - his first trip following his release on parole last month.

Thaksin, accompanied by his youngest daughter and Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, her husband Pitaka Suksawat and their daughter Thitarn, arrived at Wing 41 in Chiang Mai at 9.28am. It was Thaksin's first trip to his native province in 17 years.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn led police to oversee security during Thaksin's visit.

The 74-year-old convicted former prime minister then visited the Royal Park Rajapruek, a 200-acre botanical garden built in Chiang Mai's Muang district in 2006, when Thaksin was prime minister.

Upon his arrival, Phudit Insuwan, a former MP of the now-defunct Thai Rak Thai Party, who were among the waiting supporters, presented him a Buddha statue as a token of respect.

The former police officer turned telecommunications tycoon greeted his supporters, as he sported a blue shirt and jeans. Thaksin held his daughter's hand throughout the trip, while a nurse closely attended to his needs as he continued to wear a neck brace.

Thaksin Shinawatra greets the public as he boards a black Lexus to the Royal Park Rajapruek in Muang district, Chiang Mai, on Thursday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

Joining his trip were former prime minister and Thaksin's brother-in-law Somchai Wongsawat, his younger sister Yaowapa Wongsawat, Permanent Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment Chatuporn Burutphat and Chiang Mai Governor Nirat Wongsitthithavorn.

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow and permanent secretary for the ministry Prayoon Insakul were also in the northern province to welcome Thaksin.

Early Thursday morning, Thaksin paid respect to the City Pillar Shrine in Bangkok before leaving for Chiang Mai.

Ramet Rattanachaweng, spokesman for the opposition Democrat Party, said the public would be watching closely to see if Thaksin is being given special treatment.

"He [Thaksin] is still on parole and if he gets something beyond regular regulations, the Department of Probation and the Department of Corrections will have to explain themselves," Mr Ramet said.