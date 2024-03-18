Deputy police chief may be suspended over online gambling allegation

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn is seen at the Royal Thai Police Office on March 13. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

National police chief Pol Gen Torsak Suvimol said on Monday that his deputy Surachate Hakparn may be suspended due to a probe into the latter's alleged involvement in an online gambling network and the case would be concluded before the chief's retirement this September.

Pol Gen Torsak said that Pol Gen Surachate had been summoned to appear at Tao Poon police station this Thursday in connection with the investigation into the BNK Master network of gambling websites.

A written notice was posted at Pol Gen Surachate's residence on Sunday. If a second notice is sent and Pol Gen Surachate fails to show up, he will face an arrest warrant and be suspended from duty, Pol Gen Torsak said.

The national police chief acknowledged the argument from Pol Gen Surachate – aka Big Joke – that the National Anti-Corruption Commission had taken over from the police the online Minnie gambling network case in which Pol Gen Surachate was a suspect.

However, Pol Gen Torsak said that police interrogators summoned Pol Gen Surachate on another case, this one concerning the BNK Master online gambling network.

Pol Gen Surachate was suspected of money laundering in both cases, he said.

The police chief said the case of Pol Gen Surachate should be concluded before his retirement. Pol Gen Torsak will retire at the end of September this year. It was reported that Pol Gen Surachate is the leading candidate to succeed Pol Gen Torsak.

Pol Gen Torsak said there was no attempt to persecute Pol Gen Surachate and that every action was based on witnesses and evidence.

Meanwhile, Pol Gen Surachate said he had not examined the details of the summons posted at his residence because he was accompanying cabinet ministers in the North.

He insisted on his innocence but refused to answer when reporters asked if he had phoned Pol Gen Torsak to discuss the cases against him.

On Sunday Pol Gen Surachate said he would find out if the summons was legally issued.