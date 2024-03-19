Airlines offer extra flights, discounts during Songkran

A traveller poses for photos against a backdrop promoting the Songkran festival, at Suvarnabhumi airport on April 10 last year. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Airlines are wooing Songkran travellers with additional flights and ticket discounts in expectation of strong demand during the annual water festival holiday.

Thai Airways International announced on Monday night it will add more return flights between Bangkok and Phuket and Chiang Mai from April 12-16, except for April 14.

The extra flights will fly out of Suvarnabhumi airport.

THAI is not alone in attempting to tap into the travel boom during the long holiday.

Thai AirAsia has announced the addition of a daily flight from Don Mueang to Chiang Mai and return on April 11 and on April 15-16. The budget airline will add an extra flight from Don Mueang to Phuket on April 12, 15 and 16, and a return flight to Khon Kean on April 15 and 16.

Its rival Nok Air will add one flight on the Chiang Mai route on April 11 and 12 and one flight to Phuket on April 11-12 and April 15-16. The return legs are slated for the following day.

Thai Lion Air will also add one flight on the Don Mueang-Krabi and Don Mueang-Ubon Ratchathani routes on April 11, 12 and 16, while Thai Vietjet is offering a 20% discount on all domestic routes.

Transport Minister Suriya Juengrungreangkit had earlier publicly urged airlines to lower ticket fares on domestic flights, especially during the Songkran festival. The airlines promised to reduce the price or add more seats during the holiday period, to soothe his concerns.