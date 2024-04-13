Senior dies from heat in front of family

Police examine the black pickup truck in which the 74-year-old victim and his family were travelling during the Songkran holiday on Saturday. (Screenshot)

A 74-year-old man died amid high heat and slow-moving traffic while travelling with his granddaughter to their hometown in Buri Ram province for Songkran on Saturday.

Police said Chat, whose last name was withheld, reportedly died while sitting in the passenger seat of a black pickup belonging to his 25-year-old granddaughter Pansa. They were travelling with Chat’s son to their hometown in Chalerm Phrakiat district of Buri Ram from their current residence in Chachoengsao.

Ms Pansa later told police who visited her Buri Ram home that her grandfather died while they were stuck in holiday traffic. She believed the death may have occurred while they were moving slowly through Sa Kaeo, which borders her home province.

Chat’s son was driving at the time and noticed that his father appeared unresponsive. When he reached over, he said, Chat was cold to the touch.

The family continued their journey for the remaining 55 kilometres to their home before contacting authorities, who estimated that the senior had been dead for over 3 hours before their arrival.

Officials suspected that Chat’s death might have been caused by the heat inside the vehicle, the inadequate air conditioning and the extended journey, which took a total of 11 hours.

The Ministry of Public Health has warned of the risk of heat stroke during the Songkran festival, with extremely hot weather forecast to continue.

Weather forecast for Thailand. (Photo: Meteorological Department)

According to the Meteorological Department's forecast, hot weather conditions will continue over the weekend after many parts of the country recently experienced summer storms.

Temperatures in some locations — including Bangkok — could rise up to 41 degrees Celsius and people are advised to avoid staying outdoors for too long.