‘Big Joke’ drops complaint against PM

Suspended deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, right, presents a petition to Jakkrit Tanlert, assistant secretary-general of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, on Monday. (Photo: NACC)

Embattled deputy national police chief Surachate Hakparn on Tuesday withdrew his malfeasance complaint against Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for suspending him, according to the secretary-general of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC)

Niwatchai Kasemmongkol said Pol Gen Surachate did not go into details about the reasons for dropping the complaint.

Earlier, Pichit Chuenban, an adviser to the prime minister, had defended Mr Srettha after Pol Gen Surachate, also known as “Big Joke”, accused the former property mogul of malfeasance for ordering his suspension.

Pol Gen Surachate, 53, is suspected of involvement in a high-profile money-laundering case. On Monday, he filed a complaint with the NACC, claiming the premier’s decision to suspend him had adversely affected his chances of becoming the next national police chief.

Mr Pichit responded by saying the prime minister is a busy person and does not have time to treat anyone with malicious intent. The NACC, he added, has to carry out its duties.

“The premier has no ill motive. It is his right to exercise his power according to the law,” said Mr Pichit.

“Given the current societal problems such as drugs and crime, I think the premier is focusing instead on solving public issues than paying attention to conflicts with individuals.”

In a related development, lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd held a press conference to discuss the cases of Pol Gen Surachate and police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol. Both are accused of being involved in a money-laundering case linked to online gambling by Mr Sittra last month.

He said the police seemed incompetent when it came to tracking the financial transactions involving the two officers.

Pol Gen Surachate was seen as a contender for the chief’s post last year but it went instead to Pol Gen Torsak, whose brother is the head of the Crown Property Bureau. The two men have been feuding ever since. Last month Mr Srettha shifted the pair to inactive posts in the prime minister’s office and named Pol Gen Kitrat as the acting chief.

A committee set up by the prime minister to look into the Surachate-Torsak affair said recently that it had found there were grounds to the allegation that Pol Gen Surachate was involved in money laundering.

Pol Gen Surachate reported to police on April 2 to answer charges of money laundering. He was subsequently released on bail.