From real estate success to politics

Wicharn Khuptiphongkun, managing director of Sirayos Co, says he is interested in applying for the Senate as he believes his experience in real estate would benefit the public.

A successful businessman in Nakhon Ratchasima has expressed an interest in politics in the hope of using his real estate experience to help develop his hometown.

Wicharn Khuptiphongkun, managing director of Sirayos Co Ltd, told the Bangkok Post that he is interested in applying to seek a Senate seat as he believes his experience in real estate would benefit the public.

Despite various problems over the years, such as the Persian Gulf War and Covid-19 pandemic, his company has been able to overcome obstacles without running up debt, he says.

“My principle is that we should know which [real estate] location is suitable to our customers. Each project must be designed to allow them to travel more comfortably and at an affordable price,” said Mr Wicharn.

“I used to live in a commercial building, so I understand customers’ feelings. We try to solve people’s problems and keep them happy.

“The concept is that our customers must be able to travel to work within one hour. We look for locations near electric trains, within 600 to 800 metres, at an affordable price. We do not look for a large plot of land without having concern for large competitors.”

Mr Wicharn, 66, said politics is about how to allocate limited resources to deliver utmost benefit to the people and is important for everyone’s lives.

“I graduated with a Master’s degree in Political Science at Ramkhamhaeng University. Of course, I am interested in politics, but my job and responsibility in the past meant I was unable to express a political opinion,” he said.

“But right now, my burdens have eased, which means I have more time to monitor politics more closely.

“I understand politics everywhere has its own problems that must be solved. However, how can we solve problems? Doing something too extreme will obstruct our plan. So, I think good politics must have morality and adhere to shared mutual benefits as much as possible.”

Asked about connections between the real estate business and politics, Mr Wicharn said good politics must strive to improve people’s living conditions including travel arrangements, which is also one of the basic principles of town and economic development.

“I was born in Bua Yai district of Nakhon Ratchasima and have been working in real estate for more than two decades,” said Mr Wicharn.

As an example, he said developing Nakhon Ratchasima further could be achieved by allocating resources properly. “The overall economy will improve across the province and will bring happiness to all people. We must ensure the prosperity of every district,” he said.

“It is good that the province has grown so big, but we must spread prosperity across the province. Development must not be carried out only in the city or we will have problems like in Bangkok,” he added.\\