Minister promises better accessibility

Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa tries out a wheelchair ramp at Roi Et airport on Sunday. (Photo from his ministry)

Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa on Sunday pledged to improve air travel accessibility for disabled passengers.

During a trip from Bangkok to Roi Et, the minister used a wheelchair himself to see how services were provided to disabled passengers and how difficult flying and travelling inside airports is for them.

He also met people with disabilities at the airport to hear suggestions about how to make air travel more accessible to disabled passengers.

Their suggestions included assistance for wheelchair users in airport terminals and on flights, and facility upgrades.

Mr Varawut said he understood obstacles disabled passengers faced when flying as well as concerns with regard to aviation safety held by airports and airlines.

He hoped the ministry could find middle ground that would improve accessibility and ensure safety.

"I've learned a lot of things today. We'll work to address the problems faced by disabled passengers and make sure they do not place an extra burden on airports and airlines," he said.

Mr Varawut said he had assigned Anukul Peedkaew, the ministry's permanent secretary, and Kantapong Rangsesawang, director-general of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, to gather proposals as the ministry works to make air travel more accessible for disabled passengers.

The minister also encouraged other passengers to understand the limitations faced by disabled passengers.