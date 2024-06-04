Parents of ‘Buddha’s son’ told to stop profiteering

The parents of eight-year-old Nong Nice have said he was the son of Lord Buddha in his previous life and possesses miraculous powers associated with the naga, a giant serpent in Thai mythology. (Photo from Niramitdhevajuti Facebook page)

Authorities on Tuesday ordered the parents of an eight-year-old boy known as Nong Nice, who they claim to be Buddha’s reincarnated son, to stop using their child to make money.

Apinya Chompumas, director-general of the Department of Children and Youth, discussed the case after meeting with the parents at the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security. The parents had gone there seeking help to protect the family against accusations that they were running a cult.

The parents had been hoping to meet minister Varawut Silpa-archa but he was in a cabinet meeting and assigned Mrs Apinya to talk with them instead.

Mrs Apinya said she told the parents to prioritise the rights and liberty of their child, adding that they promised to take good care of their son.

She said that the parents made their request for help after ministry officials visited their house in Surat Thani province to assess the mental health of the family. The parents have been in the headlines for making claims that the boy possessed telepathic powers that could connect people’s minds.

Mrs Apinya said that during Tuesday’s meeting, the parents and the eight-year-old boy appeared normal and the session took place in a relaxed atmosphere.

Before the meeting, the parents told reporters that they would give an interview afterwards to rebut allegations of running a cult. However, the family left the ministry right after the meeting and only Mrs Apinya was made available to reporters.

Mr Varawut said separately that the ministry had based its actions on the benefits of the child.

Earlier last month, a group of high-profile critics filed a complaint against Nong Nice and others who managed the boy’s “mind connection” office and website. The group said they were spreading false information to the public and could be found in violation of the Computer Crime Act, Donation Solicitation Act and Child Welfare Protection Act.

Nong Nice reportedly ran courses and forums to communicate with devotees via meditation and claimed he could communicate telepathically with Russian President Vladimir Putin.