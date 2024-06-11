Slot machine claim spurs probe order

Slot machines at an illegal casino in Nonthaburi. (Photo courtesy of Immigration Bureau)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has told the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) to investigate a remark made in a Line group chat by a Phasi Charoen police superintendent against his superior, who allegedly ordered him to let a gambling ring set up slot machines in his jurisdiction.

He said that while he has yet to receive more information on the subject, he promised that any allegation of bribery in the police force will be investigated.

The drama began on Friday, when Phasi Charoen police superintendent, Pol Col Pairoj Namuangrak, blasted one of his superiors -- a police major general -- for ordering him to look the other way as a local gambling ring moved to install several slot machines in his jurisdiction.

The message, which was posted in a group chat that had 393 members, was deleted by Pol Col Pairoj the next day, a source said.

However, someone had already captured a screenshot and leaked it online, prompting MPB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Thiti Sangsawang to convene an urgent meeting to discuss the allegations made in the group chat.

The source said Pol Col Pairoj brought a garland to the meeting, which was presented to Pol Maj Gen Prason Anmanee, the commander of Metropolitan Police Division 9, against whom the allegations were apparently directed.

Pol Col Pairoj claimed he was under heavy stress and insisted the message he posted was untrue, the source said, before adding the Phasi Charoen police superintendent admitted he didn't check the authenticity of the information before making it public, the source continued.

Pol Maj Gen Prasong said he held no grudges against the superintendent and had no plans to take legal action against him.

Mr Srettha said he had not been formally briefed about the incident.

However, he maintained the police must get to the bottom of the issue.

"It won't stop with an apology."