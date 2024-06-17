Parallel taxiway project sped up

The Department of Airports (DoA) is accelerating a 941-million-baht project to construct a parallel taxiway at Krabi airport so that it will be completed on time. The project is now over 76% complete.

Wittawas Pakdesontiskul, DoA deputy director-general, said he recently made an inspection visit and attended a meeting to track progress.

The meeting was attended by the contractor, Nawarat Patanakarn Public Co Ltd; the project's consultancies, We Engineering Consultants Co Ltd, Intigretade Engineering Consultant Co Ltd and Teamwork Consultant Co Ltd; and officials of Krabi airport.

The project started on Oct 29, 2020, with a budget of 941 million baht. It was 76.7% completed as of May 28. Once construction is finished, the airport will be able to accommodate 24 flights per hour, up from its current capacity of eight.

"I've asked the contractor to speed up the work so it will be finished according to schedule," said Mr Wittawas.

He said the project aims to boost the airport's capacity, paving the way for more tourists to visit the country in line with government policy.

Its other purpose is to improve fundamental utilities in the transport sector so they will cover the whole country, serve many forms of transport seamlessly, link tourist attractions together and allow development to reach local areas, he said.