Suspended 'Big Joke' demands PM reinstate him

Former deputy police chief threatens to take case to graft-busters

Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn talks to reporters on Monday.(Photo supplied)

Suspended deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn said on Monday he would petition the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) for an investigation unless Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin completes his reinstatement.

Pol Gen Surachate, aka Big Joke, said the prime minister was also chairman of the police commission and, as such, could have the commission revoke the suspension order.

“The prime minister said that the order was incomplete… If the prime minister is negligent and fails to abide by law, I must take legal action against the prime minister in accordance with law,” Pol Gen Surachate said.

In April, then-acting national police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Panphet signed the order for Pol Gen Surachate's suspension with immediate effect. It was connected to the allegation that he and four subordinates were involved in money-laundering for the BNK Master gambling network.

Pol Gen Surachate also said that he would file a complaint with the NACC against the person who signed off on his suspension, without naming Pol Gen Kitrat.

Pol Gen Surachate said there were obvious attempts to treat him badly, and if he were reinstated he would review the dismissal orders against 70-80 other police officers.

Pol Gen Kitrat said on Monday that he based his suspension decision on the seriousness of the case involved, relevant facts and related laws.

He also said that when acting as national police chief he had followed orders. His role as acting chief had ended with the reinstatement of national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol.

Pol Gen Kitrat said he had never given thought to succeeding Pol Gen Torsak, who will retire at the end of September.