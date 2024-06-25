'Absent' cops to be jailed for 30 days

Three police officers in Kalasin will be detained for the next 30 days for negligence after an individual who came in to file a report of harassment found them absent from their posts.

The news grabbed the public's attention after a TikTok user's video of his ordeal at Kalasin Provincial Police Station went viral on the social media platform.

In the video, the poster said he went to the police station to seek help after he was harassed by a local gang.

He filed an incident report with an officer on the second floor, but when he was told to go to the first floor to get his complaint recorded in the station's daily log, he wasn't able to find anyone -- except a half-dressed officer who appeared to be drunk. The officer proceeded to tell the victim that the other officers were at a party. He attempted to call them back so the case could be listed in the station's log, but neither man answered their phone.

Commander of Kalasin Provincial Police, Pol Maj Gen Treewit Sriprapa said the officers, including the one in the video, will be punished for neglecting to carry out their duties.

The absent officers claimed to investigators that they were sleeping at home, while the officer who was featured in the video admitted that he was drinking before his shift started. As a punishment, said Pol Maj Gen Treewit, they will be detained for 30 days.