City affords green ‘lung’ special status

Bang Kachao's Sri Nakhon Khuean Khan Park is one of the most popular spots for a cycling tour. (Photo: Pattarawadee Saengmanee)

Bang Kachao, dubbed the ‘lung’ of Bangkok, is being designated as an environmental protection zone exempted from land and building tax, according to government spokesman Chai Wacharonke.

Mr Chai said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had instructed related agencies to declare this status for Bang Kachao in Phra Pradaeng district of Samut Prakan.

The goals include strengthening environmental preservation and achieving sustainable tourism goals in this popular green area that covers almost 12,000 rai and is home to farmland, forests and more than 13,000 families.

It absorbs up to 6,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year and releases 6 million tonnes of oxygen each day.

Mr Chai said more native plants will be grown there, and criteria will be introduced to improve the use of farmland.