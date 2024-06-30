Police flat bombing kills 1, injures 3 in Yala

Fire erupts after an explosion at a police flat in Bannang Sata district, Yala, on Sunday morning. (Screenshot)

YALA: At least one person was killed and three others injured when a bomb exploded in front of a police flat in Bannang Sata district of this southern border province on Sunday morning.

The explosion happened in front of a flat belonging to Bannang Sata police station at about 10.30am. The scene is in Bannang Sata municipality and is not far from the Bannang Sata district office and a market.

The blast's Impact damaged glass panes and ceilings tiles in the flat and nearby houses. Authorities cordoned off the blast site for fear that there could be further bomb attacks.

Witnesses believed it was a car bomb. One vehicle was wrecked and caught fire and adjacent vehicles were damaged.