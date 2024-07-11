Pattaya murder suspect deported to South Korea

The second suspect in the barrel-murder case, centre, was arrested by Cambodian authorities in May. Thai police identified him as Lee Yong Jin. (Photo: Royal Thai Police via Bangkok Post)

A Korean murder suspect having been arrested in Phnom Penh has been sent back to South Korea to face charges for allegedly killing his compatriot near Pattaya two months ago.

South Korean police brought the 27-year-old suspect back home from the Cambodian capital on Wednesday, and interrogation sessions were conducted at the Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency, Yonhap reported.

The South Korean news agency did not name the suspect, but Thai police have identified him as Lee Yong Jin.

He and two other Koreans are accused of killing Roh Eui Jong, placing the body in a plastic barrel and dumping it into Map Prachan reservoir in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri in May. The two other suspects were identified by Thai authorities as Lee Roun, who was arrested in South Korea, and Kim Hyeonng Won, who is still on the run.

South Korean police held talks with their Thai and Cambodian counterparts regarding the handling of Mr Lee following his arrest, according to Yonhap. Cambodian authorities decided to deport him instead of pursuing extradition due to the longer and more complicated process.