Fire rages through Karon Plaza in Phuket

A fire destroys many shops at Karon Plaza in tambon Karon, Muang district, Phuket, early Saturday. No casualties were reported. (Photo: Karan tambon municipality)

PHUKET: A fire gutted a popular shopping and dining hub in Muang district of this island province in the early hours of Saturday. No casualties were reported.

The blaze broke out at Karon Plaza about 1.30am, said Pol Maj Ekkasak Khwanwan, investigation chief at Karon police station.

Firefighters and fire trucks were deployed to the scene, taking about two hours to bring the blaze under control. Many shops and restaurants were destroyed.

Police were investigating the cause of the fire.

Firemen race against time to douse flames at Karon Plaza, also known as Karon Bazaar, in Phuket. (Photos: Karan tambon municipality)

Karon tambon municipality mayor Jadet Witcharasorn said that the fire spread quickly to shops selling clothes, body oil, cream conditioners and soap.

An inspection showed that two-thirds of the venue were destroyed, with damage estimated at 43 million baht, said Mr Jadet.

About 20 affected shop owners have registered their damages with local authorities, and some had insurance coverage, he said.

More than 30 shops and vending stalls were affected by the blaze, he added.