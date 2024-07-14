Bangkok to Vientiane link gets trial run

Krung Thep Aphiwat station

A test run of the cross-border Bangkok to Vientiane link was held on Saturday, ahead of the inaugural passenger service between the two capitals, which will commence on Friday.

Nong Khai governor Sompob Samitasiri and staff from several government agencies, private organisations and tour businesses took the train on the test run, which began at Nong Khai Railway Station and ended at Vientiane Station (Khamsavath) in Laos.

The rail service has been open for bookings since July 10, and its first commercial run is scheduled to take place this Friday.

The train will depart from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal Station at 9.25pm and arrive at Vientiane (Khamsavath) Station in Laos at 9.05am the next day.

One-way fares between Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal Station in Bangkok and Vientiane Station are available at four prices: 281 baht for a third-class fan seat, 574 baht of a second-class seat with air conditioning, 784 baht for a second-class seat which converts into an upper bed with air conditioning and 874 baht for a second-class seat converted into a lower bed with air conditioning.

Prices will be lower for passengers who begin their journeys at stations further along the line.

Seats can be booked 180 days in advance at any railway station nationwide.

Upon arrival at the destination, passengers can visit popular tourist attractions or board the high-speed China-Laos railway at Vientiane Railway Station to travel to other provinces in Laos or on to China.