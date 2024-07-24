Pride and prejudice in the ‘Land of Smiles’

Mark Gooding (left), the British Ambassador to Thailand, and Remco van Wijingaarden, the Netherlands Ambassador, share their experiences at the Bangkok Post Pride Every Day forum on Wednesday at Lido Connect. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Despite the tremendous success of Thailand in passing the same-sex marriage bill, the nation still needs to work on other LGBTQ+ issues to ensure equality and pride on a sustained basis.

That was the message sent by two ambassadors to Thailand — Mark Gooding of the United Kingdom and Remco van Wijingaarden of the Netherlands — at the Bangkok Post Pride Every Day forum.

Their countries enacted similar laws years before Thailand became a leader in Southeast Asia by following suit.

The diplomats shared their experiences at the forum that took place on Wednesday at Lido Connect Hall in Siam Square.

Both men agreed that Thailand passing such bills would benefit the country in various ways, but added this was only a starting point and there are still many things that need to be done to ensure LGBTQ+ people in Thailand enjoy full rights and legal protections.

Mr Gooding said that despite the passage of the Marriage Equality Bill in 2013, which took effect in 2014, the LGBTQ+ community in the UK still faces various challenges. Therefore, it is important to embody the issue of inclusion every day because LGBTQ+ life is not a one-month event during Pride in June, he said.

“Marriage equality is a very important step towards equality, but in the UK, we have to focus on various challenges such as the daily discrimination, homophobic bullies in school, access to healthcare for LGBTQ+ people, as well as hate crimes,” Mr Gooding said.

“Therefore, it is not specifically in the month of June when the Pride month is [held worldwide](#). I think by working together to exchange views openly about what the challenges are — and that needs to include government — the LGBTQ+ group, government and civil society can concentrate on addressing those challenges.”

Mr Gooding said Thailand passing the marriage equality bill was a major step forward. Now, he suggested the focus must be on implementing it effectively.

He also pointed out that to further spread equality, all sectors must collaborate as equality requires multi-sectoral dialogue.

“Equal marriage legislation is absolutely fantastic. But I would say, that passing legislation is not the end,” he said.

“The next thing is the implementation and the key first step is to make sure all the circulation of regulations is in place so the people will get the benefit after it becomes law. We do not want the people to be delayed by some piece of paper.”

He said he was delighted to be informed that Thailand would join the Equal Rights Coalition (ERC) as the 44th country in the framework.

The ERC is a coalition of countries that come together to exchange and discuss promoting LGBTQ+ rights across the globe.

“Thailand has become the leader in Southeast Asia in passing the equal marriage law and I think there will be more we can do together,” said Mr Gooding.

“There are many places in the world that face serious drawbacks of LGBTQ+ rights and other rights, including women’s rights. So, I do think we need to work together to ensure international human rights to make sure that our values are protected.”

The Dutch experience

Even though the Netherlands took the lead as the first country in the world to pass same-sex marriage legislation in 2001, Mr Wijingaarden pointed out that passing the bill was only the first step in achieving equality.

The bill needs to be translated into adoption law, social security, insurance, inheritance and other areas related to same-sex relationships, he said.

He said acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community in Thailand is very high but challenges remain. Giving the example of his home country, he said transgenders still face major obstacles. In many countries, he said, LGBTQ+ people are still at high risk of struggling with mental health problems and other issues.

“Therefore, in the society, equal marriage does not only apply to gay and bisexual but other colleagues of the LGBTQ+ communities, and those other challenges are not only challenges for the Netherlands but also our generations in the world,” he added.

He said the passing of the bill would bring much joy to LGBTQ+ communities in Thailand, and remind people that marriage is about the coming together of two individuals who love each other.

It will also bolster Thailand’s reputation and attract more foreign investment from companies, especially those that prioritise diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), he said.

“I do hope the communities and their allies will keep addressing further societal issues to ensure that equality will be done elsewhere in Thailand,” Mr Wijingaarden said.

“In the Netherlands, we have Pride month in August. I genuinely believe from the bottom of my heart that it is necessary to address that there are still a lot of things to be done to achieve equality. It is a long-term process.”

Thailand’s participation in the ERC is extremely important because it is a platform where countries can exchange their views, especially at the government level, on how to ensure greater inclusivity, he noted.

He said equality is not just about marriage but “how the government protects you”.