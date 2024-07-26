Maya Bay closing for two months for natural rehabilitation

Maya Bay in Krabi province is a magnet for tourists. (Photo: Pattarawadee Saengmanee)

Maya Bay, a popular tourist destination in Krabi, and two other bays, will close for two months starting Aug 1 for natural rehabilitation during the monsoon season.

An announcement will be made regarding the closure of Maya Bay, Loh Samah Bay and Lo Ko Bay on Mu Ko Phi Phi in tambon Ao Nang of Krabi’s Muang district from Aug 1 to Sept 30, Yutthaphong Dumsrisuk, chief of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park, said on Friday.

The closure also aims to ensure tourist safety, as strong winds and waves during the monsoon can create hazardous conditions, particularly at Ao Loh Samah Pier, the entrance to Maya Bay, where tour boats will not be able to dock during this period, said Mr Yutthaphong.

Maya Bay -- made world famous by the Hollywood blockbuster The Beach starring Leonardo DiCaprio 23 years ago – attracted many tourists wanting to experience its natural beauty.

From Oct 1 last year to July 22, the bay welcomed 1,683,430 visitors, generating 549.86 million baht in entry fees for the national park.

In July 2023, the park collected about 23 million baht in entry fees from 110,436 visitors. This month, the site raised approximately 34.74 million baht in entry fees from 96,236 tourists. Although visitor numbers dropped by 13,328 compared to last year, the park managed to collect an additional 11.74 million baht due to stricter fee collection measures.

The Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park posted on its Facebook page that other areas of the national park remain open to tourists. For more information, visitors may contact park officials at 075 65 6150 or through their Facebook page.