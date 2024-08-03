Authorities insist Thang Rath app is secure

Fake news about app and digital wallet on the rise, public urged to use official website only

A vendor in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok uses a smartphone to sign up for the digital wallet programme using the Thang Rath app on Thursday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) insists that personal data registered via the government-developed Thang Rath application — the portal for the 10,000-baht digital wallet handout — cannot be leaked, as it was developed with high-security protection against cyberattacks.

Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong was responding to rumours that the app did not meet the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) standards and that as a result, user data might be at risk of being leaked.

Mr Prasert said the ministry and the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) have established guidelines to ensure cybersecurity for the project at all stages, from design to personal data protection, and they will be met.

Measures include thorough reviews of system development, testing, and continuous monitoring of cyber threats.

State agencies will monitor the dissemination of information on the internet and counter scams and deceitful information, including fake websites, fraudulent apps, and fake Facebook pages.

Additionally, a business continuity plan and a disaster recovery plan have been outlined in case of disruption.

“The DES and NCSA are monitoring the project by forming a team to track any cybercrime activities,” Mr Prasert said.

“We affirm the personal data registered via the app is highly secured and in line with PDPC standards.”

The Thang Rath app, which was developed to offer access to dozens of government agencies and programmes, faced its biggest test to date on Thursday, the first day of registration for the digital wallet stimulus programme.

As many as 50 million people are eligible for the handout and about 14.5 million managed to register on Thursday. Many people had to make multiple attempts as the system was overloaded, but authorities denied reports of a crash.

Misleading information about the digital wallet and the Thang Rath app was high on the list of complaints handled by the ministry’s Anti-Fake News Centre in the past week, said Wetang Phuangsup, the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary.

He said the government does not have any Facebook pages dedicated to either Thang Rath or the digital wallet, and any pages that claim to contain such information are fake.

People can get reliable information directly from the official digital wallet website www.digitalwallet.go.th or call the 1111 hotline for more information, he added.