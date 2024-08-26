Crash sees small airlines urged to follow safety rules

Rescue workers search the wreckage of a small aircraft a day after it crashed as five tourists from China and four Thais, including the two pilots, all presumed dead, in Bang Pakong, Chachoengsao province, Thailand, August 23, 2024. (Reuters photo)

The Transport Ministry has directed the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) to investigate the cause of a small aircraft crash in Chachoengsao.

Caretaker Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit ordered the CAAT to probe the cause of the crash of the TFT209 flight on Aug 22 that killed nine people, including its pilot and co-pilot, as the aircraft did not have a black box fitted to provide evidence.

Flight TFT209, operated by the Thai Flying Service Company, crashed in Chachoengsao's Bang Pakong district on Thursday, about 10 minutes after taking off from Suvarnabhumi Airport to fly to Koh Mai Si in Trat province.

He also ordered CAAT to impose stricter safety standards on small air carrier operations, especially those with older aircraft offering similar charter services to the Thai Flying Service Company.

Suttipong Kongpool, CAAT director, said that the CAAT had acknowledged the ministry's concerns and policy instructions.

At the same time, it has ordered experts to inspect the Thai Flying Service Company's aircraft to find the cause of the incident and emphasised the importance of the observing the highest safety of all sizes of transport aircraft according to international standards.

Although the CAAT already conducts annual airline and ramp inspections, he said additional measures will be taken to emphasise the importance of safety management systems for all operators.

Meanwhile, Piti Rodthong, 50, a resident living near the scene, said he saw the plane begin to nose-dive.

"I thought it would turn up and fly into the sky. But it didn't turn out as expected. The plane ended up hitting the mangroves and exploded. I went to look at the crash site and saw only the tail sticking out of the mud. I quickly retreated because the smell of oil was everywhere. I was afraid that it might explode again and I might get burned to death," he said.

Maprang Tadsana, 62, said she was shocked by the loud sound of the plane crashing.

She said the locals were also alarmed by the awful stench and requested that state agencies remove every fragment from the scene.

"I understand that the human remains are buried deep within the mud pit and it will be difficult to dig out every piece. If we could cover the area with soil, it would be better than just letting the smell come out as it is at the moment," she said.