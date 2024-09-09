Cop faces extortion, sexual claims

A young woman has accused a Thanyaburi police officer of money extortion and sexual coercion in exchange for dropping her drunk driving charge.

The victim, a 22-year-old senior-year college student whose identity was withheld, on Monday filed a complaint with Pavena Hongsakula, chairwoman of the Pavena Foundation for Women and Children, against an officer at Thanyaburi police station.

The victim claimed that at around 11pm on Aug 30, the car that she drove crashed into another car in the Khlong Si area, causing the other party to seek medical assistance at the hospital.

She subsequently went to Thanyaburi station to submit the insurance document and undergo a breathalyser test. The test, conducted by the accused officer, showed her alcohol level at 103 milligrammes per cent, she said.

The officer then allegedly brought her to the toilet, where no CCTV cameras were installed, and allegedly coerced her to pay 10,000 baht in exchange for a 0 mg per cent alcohol test report, which she could also use to claim insurance for fixing her car. If she refused, she would be detained and face a fine of 20,000 baht, the victim said.

She subsequently paid the amount, but the officer still refused to give her the fabricated document as promised.

She said the officer, on Sep 2, demanded she sleep with him in exchange for the paper. She eventually did have sex with him, but he still refused to give the document to her.

“I had been so depressed that I had to be hospitalised for three days. After I was discharged, he called me saying he would meet me again at the condo at 8pm today. That’s why I came to seek help from the foundation,” the victim said on Monday.

Pol Col Jirawat Piampinset, Thanyaburi Station superintendent, has said he has ordered a probe against the officer in question.