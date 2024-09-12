Govt 'has no policy to axe Bangkok Port'

Listen to this article

Bangkok Port

The Transport Ministry insists there is no policy to remove Bangkok Port, but does plan to renovate its non-developed areas and turn them into so-called smart communities.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri on Wednesday provided information about the government's plan to build an entertainment complex at Bangkok Port, also known as Klong Toey Port.

She said she has been reiterating since the time Srettha Thavisin was prime minister that the government has never had a policy to relocate the port, adding it is only planning to improve the port's areas for enhanced water transport and logistics operations.

The deputy minister said Bangkok Port is located on 2,353 rai of land, and some parts do not serve a useful purpose or generate value.

As a result, the Transport Ministry is devising a plan to make better use of these bits of land, Ms Manaporn said.

She said that even though the government is planning to build an entertainment complex at the port, it would not relocate all of it.

Instead, it is turning the port into a "big port" by expanding its capacity for more shipping, building a sports complex, moving residents into high-rise buildings, and improving the transport system in the area, she said.

"Details of the plan to build an entertainment complex and improve some parts of the port will be decided after the government policy statement is delivered in parliament [today]. After that, several other agencies as well as the Transport Ministry will have a discussion about the plan," said Ms Manaporn.

The Port Authority of Thailand is planning to introduce mixed-use projects at Bangkok Port, to create "smart communities" where residents in Bangkok's Klong Toey district will live in tall buildings, and turn areas surrounding the port into a transport and facility hub.