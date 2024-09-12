Transport minister advises against visiting Chiang Rai airport

Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport. (Photo from the airport management)

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit advised the public to avoid Chiang Rai's main airport on Thursday morning due to flooded road access.

The minister said Airports of Thailand (AOT) informed him that the access road to Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport was inundated, preventing airline staff and travellers from reaching the airport.

"I advise people not to visit Chiang Rai airport until the situation improves," Mr Suriya said.

Meanwhile, travellers who arrived at the airport became stranded as they awaited their flights.

The airport management announced that all flights were suspended on Thursday. In the morning, Vietjet Air, Lion Air and Thai Airways International confirmed the suspension of their services at the airport.

The minister ordered AOT president Kirati Kitmanawat to urgently visit the airport to provide food, drinking water and arrange for their evacuations.

Mr Suriya said that the runway and passenger terminal remained unaffected by flooding, but he ordered airport management to enhance its flood response measures, including dredging canals and maintaining water pumps.