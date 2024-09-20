Storm Soulik weakens in Thailand but rain persists

Officials survey a flooded road in Trat province on Friday. About 50 provinces have been warned to expect rain from the weakened Storm Soulik until Monday. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkraihong)

Tropical Storm Soulik is spreading across Thailand and will continue to drench many areas this weekend despite losing strength as it moves on, forecasters say.

The latest warning from the Meteorological Department on Friday evening said that about 50 provinces, including Bangkok, would encounter rain or heavy rain through Monday due to the impact of the storm. High seas and strong winds are also expected in the areas along the Andaman coast during the period, it added.

Soulik entered Thailand via Nakhon Phanom in the Northeast around 10am on Friday and was downgraded to a low pressure system, according to the weathermen. It is moving westward and still carries momentum to affect the country, especially the northern and northeastern regions, they added.

Some national parks have been shut as bad weather could threten visitors. Provincial authorities are also preparing measures to cope with possible flooding.