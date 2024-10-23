Govt casts eye over airport construction

The House Committee for Transportation is closely following the construction of Andaman International Airport in Phangnga, scheduled to open by 2030.

Kroomanit Sangpoom, the committee chairman and Pheu Thai MP for Surin, said on Tuesday that panel members visited the Andaman International Airport project site in Khok Kloi and Lo Yung sub-districts of Takua Thung district on Saturday to inspect the progress of land restitution and development of transportation infrastructure.

He said the project, which will boost local income, is progressing well. Related agencies and sectors have agreed to set up a special subcommittee to study the airport's investment value and public impact.

Anucha Burapachaisri, one of the committee members, posted on his social media that the committee had discussed the issue with relevant sectors, including the Airports of Thailand, the highway department, the rural road department, and the local land office during the inspection.

The airport, which spans over 7,300 rai of land, will have two runways, 44 aircraft docking bays, and capacity to accommodate 43 flights per hour and 22.5 million passengers per year, he said.

According to Mr Anucha, the project was originally planned for the Khlong Thung Ma-phrao reserved forest area in Thai Muang district, which raised concerns among conservationists. Thus, the project site was relocated to Takua Thung district.

In September, the Airports of Thailand signed a 20-million-baht contract with a consultant company to conduct a six-month preliminary feasibility study of the project.

The study covers economic, transportation, environmental, social and community dimensions.

The detail and design process will begin after the studies of an Initial Environmental Impact (IEE) and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) wrap up.

Mr Anucha explained that Andaman International Airport will serve as an extension of Phuket airport, which is now reaching full capacity.